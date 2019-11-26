BS-VI compliant KTM motorcycles to be showcased at India Bike Week - Report

KTM India will be showcasing the new KTM 390 Adventure at India Bike Week this year. However, that’s not all. A new report from Autocar India says that the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer will be showcasing the BS-VI compliant models of its Indian line-up at the annual motorcycling extravaganza.

The report adds that the first BS-VI compliant models to go on sale will be the KTM Duke 390, KTM Duke 250 and KTM RC390. The fully-faired RC 390 was showcased recently at EICMA 2019 in new colour options. The 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine produces 43 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque. We expect the torque to increase to 37 PS in the fully-faired motorcycle, bringing it in line with the naked and the adventure motorcycles based on the 390 platform.

All three of these machines will undergo a price hike of around INR 15,000 and deliveries will begin from 20 December 2019. This latest price hike does make the 390s fairly expensive. However, given the hardware and performance figures, they remain some of the most value for money offerings in the segment.

Post these three, KTM India will be launching their breadwinners, KTM Duke 125 and KTM RC 125 in January 2020. The performance figures of these to bikes will also remain similar to the BS-IV compliant options. Besides that, the price hike is expected to be in the range of INR 8,000 to INR 10,000.

The report also mentions that deliveries of the new KTM Duke 200 will begin only in February 2020. However, there is no mention of the KTM RC 200.

KTM may even showcase the long-awaited Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 at India Bike Week this year. Both the motorcycles will be positioned at a premium than the KTM Duke 390 and KTM RC 390.

[Source: Autocar India]