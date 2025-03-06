Germany Approves Mercedes-Benz to Test Special Lights for Self-Driving Cars

Mercedes-Benz has become the first automaker in Germany to receive approval for testing special marker lights for automated driving. This nationwide approval is valid until July 2028 and reinforces Germany’s leadership in autonomous vehicle technology. The automaker had previously made history by securing the world’s first internationally recognized type approval for SAE Level 3 automated driving with its DRIVE PILOT system in 2021.

These new marker lights, integrated into the front and rear lights as well as side mirror indicators, will illuminate in turquoise when DRIVE PILOT is active. This helps other road users, traffic authorities, and police identify when the system is engaged, making it easier to determine whether the driver is legally permitted to focus on other activities. Turquoise was chosen as it is easily distinguishable from other vehicle and traffic lights and has been recognized in various regulatory standards, including SAE J3134 and UNECE guidelines.

Initially granted for testing by the Stuttgart Regional Council, this exemption allows Mercedes-Benz to gather insights that could influence future legislation for automated vehicle lighting. Similar exemptions were also granted in the U.S. states of Nevada and California in late 2023, with testing already in progress.

By the end of 2024, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce an upgraded version of DRIVE PILOT, enabling Level 3 autonomous driving at speeds of up to 95 km/h on the rightmost lane of German highways. This makes it the fastest production-ready Level 3 system in the world. Testing of the turquoise marker lights will be conducted using specially equipped vehicles to refine their effectiveness and pave the way for broader implementation in autonomous driving technology.