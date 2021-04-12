Kia Sonet Wrapped with Gorgeous Looking Gloss Orange Wrap

Last year, Kia launched its first-ever sub-4-meter SUV in the Indian market named the Sonet. It is one of the best-selling cars in its segment. The Kia SUV is quite popular among buyers for its handsome looks, feature-loaded cabin and a variety of powertrain and transmission options to choose from. In the sub-4-meter SUV space, it rivals against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

Kia Sonet is also quite popular among the modifiers around India as they customize it to make it look more striking. Here are a few images of Kia Sonet, which has been modified with an aftermarket wrap. The Kia Sonet you see here looks quite amazing. Talking about the modifications, the car has been wrapped in Avery Dennison gloss orange wrap which looks eye-catching. The modifier has done the wrap job pretty well as the overall finish is very impressive.

Moreover, the front grille of the SUV has been painted in gloss black colour shade to give it a plusher look. Do note that the gloss black grille on the Kia Sonet is only offered with the top-end trims of the car. The Kia SUV you see here is an entry-level model and it still comes with a blacked-out grille. Other than this, no customizations have been done on the car. The overall cost of all these modifications is not known, but it doesn’t seem to be that expensive. The custom job has been done by Wrapaholix.

Talking about Kia Sonet, it gets propelled by 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former puts out 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is offered in two states of tune developing 110/115 PS and 240/250 Nm. The petrol mill comes paired with a 5-speed MT, and the diesel unit is offered with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV is also offered with a smaller 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 PS and 172 Nm. Transmission duties are done by a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

Touted as expensive when it was launched, which it is, the Sonet has proved that Indian customers are willing to shell out extra pennies for uniqueness, features and a wow factor. And that the Sonet has in plenty. Some highlight features include a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, built-in eSIM for UVO car connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless charger, electric sunroof, and much more. Prices for the base variant with the petrol powertrain start at INR 6.71 lakh*, which goes up to INR 12.99 lakh* for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol GTX+ version with the 7-speed DCT.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.