Kia Seltos and Sonet Variant Lineup To Be Slightly Rejigged

Kia is going to slightly reshuffle the variant lineup of the Seltos and the Sonet in India, set to be officially introduced later this month. Currently, Kia sells both the Sonet and the Seltos with a wide range of variant and trim options, available with both petrol and diesel engines and automatic and manual gearboxes. This variant rejig is meant to streamline the variant line for both SUVs. Kia is also expected to roll out new features on both the SUVs later this month.

Kia Sonet - What's the Update?

Kia has sent a notification to its dealers to stop taking orders for the Sonet HTK+ diesel-automatic and the 1.0 turbo-petrol DCT automatic. The Sonet HTK+ trim was the only trim that was available with all the engine-gearbox options that's offered with the sub-compact SUV. Being a mid-spec trim, it was arguably one of the most value-for-money trim available with the Sonet. The HTK+ trim will continue to be offered in the following configurations - 1.2L Petrol MT, 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT and 1.5L diesel MT.

The Sonet HTK+ trim came equipped with features such as automatic headlamps, projector fog lamps, automatic climate control, electric folding outside mirrors, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Arkamys tuning and six speakers, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a rear-view camera. The HTK+ 1.0L turbo-petrol DCT also came equipped with ESP, drive modes, traction control and hill-start assist. After the discontinuation of the said variants, prices for the Sonet HTK+ range between INR 8.55 lakh to INR 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos - What's the Update?

As for the Seltos compact-SUV, Kia have dropped the HTX+ 1.5 diesel automatic variant. The HTX+ was a higher-spec trim of the Seltos that came with both dual-tone and monotone color options. The HTX+ trim will continue to be offered in its diesel manual guise in both dual-tone and single-tone color options. The HTX+ trim came equipped with features such as six airbags, front parking sensors, eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a 7.0-inch multi-info display, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, power sunroof, and rain sensing wipers.

The prices for the existing HTX+ trims of the Seltos range between INR 15.59 lakh - INR 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, Kia will soon be rolling out a mid-life update on the Seltos later this month. The Seltos will be the first model to be updated with Kia's new logo in India and it could also be getting more features, like a panoramic sunroof and heated seats, to name a few.

