The all-new Kia Sonet made its global debut in India early last month. The upcoming sub-4m SUV grabbed a plethora of eyeballs thanks to its futuristic design and attractive features. The Hyundai Venue-based new compact SUV created such a stir in the industry that Kia Motors recorded over 6,500 bookings for the Sonet as soon as it opened its order books on 20 August.

Considering all the hype created by the Kia Sonet, it was only a matter of time before the company launched the new vehicle in India. After maintaining a lot of suspense for almost a month, Kia Motors has finally revealed the launch details of the new Sonet.

The all-new Kia Sonet will be launched in India on 18 September 2020. It will compete with the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300. Even Kia Motors’ sister brand’s Venue will also face direct rivalry from the upcoming Sonet. Also, the soon-to-be-launched vehicles including the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite will fall in the heat zone, too.

Just like the Kia Seltos, the new Kia Sonet will also be available in two trims - GT Line and Tech Line. If you are interested in learning the differences between these two options, you can watch the video below in which we have covered everything you need to know about both the trims in detail.

Kia Sonet Key Features

The Kia Sonet not only has spectacular features on the outside, but it also has a feature-laden cabin. Some of its key elements are:

Sleek LED headlamps

Heartbeat LED DRLs

Sporty alloy wheels

Ventilated seats

10.25-inch HD touchscreen with smartphone connectivity

Integrated air purifier with virus protection

Ambient lighting

In terms of engine options, the Kia Sonet is likely to have 3 options:

1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 100 PS/240 Nm and 6-speed MT or 115 PS/250 Nm and 6-speed advanced AT

1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill with 120 PS/172 Nm with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT

1.2-litre petrol motor with 83 PS/115 Nm mated to a 5-speed MT

