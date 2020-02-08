Kia Seltos X-Line Concept hints a more rugged Kia Seltos

Kia has revealed a new Seltos X-Line Concept at Auto Expo 2020. The company says that it hints at a more rugged variant of the Seltos.

The Indian Kia Seltos X-Line Concept is different from the American versions that were showcased at last year's LA Auto Show, the ones with an AWD system, Hella auxiliary lights and more such off-roading fitments. The Indian version on display at Auto Expo 2020 is in a comparatively subtle avatar.

At the front, the new Seltos X-Line was seen with different X-Line branded black-finished main grille against the signature tigernose grille, lending it a very mean look. Moreover, the updated front bumper sports orange inserts and glossy black applique. Also, its hood looks more appealing thanks to the blacked-out vents and Seltos lettering in bold at the top of its snout.

The profile looks sturdy thanks to the use of special black-finished multi-spoke alloy wheels, contrasting black roof, chrome skirts and X-Line branded rub-strips. While the rear-section is characterized by a chunky looking silver-finished skid plate, orange hints on the blacked-out bumper, 'Seltos' badging at the tailgate and more.

Apart from saying that the X-Line Concept hints at a more rugged variant, Kia hasn't revealed anything. So, there's no word on the launch timeline. The company might launch a comprehensive range of accessories for the Seltos in the future, with options similar to those seen on this concept.

In other developments, Kia has unveiled the Sonet Concept at Auto Expo 2020. The company will launch its production version in the second half of the year.