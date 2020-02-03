Kia Seltos X-Line announced for Auto Expo 2020

The Kia Seltos X-Line has been confirmed to be showcased at Auto Expo 2020 from 5 February 2020. Here are the details about this model.

The Kia Seltos X-Line is a series of concepts from the 2019 LA Auto Show. There’s no clarity on whether both will be displayed at Auto Expo 2020.

Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept

The Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept is a tougher Kia Seltos aimed at allowing urbanites for occasional off-roading. It is equipped an electronic AWD, custom 2-inch lift kit that raises the ground clearance to 9.2 inches (234 mm), knobby off-road tyres with 17x8-inch custom-painted alloy wheels, a hidden winch behind the front valance and a custom-made roof rack.

This version also boasts ultra-bright Hella auxiliary lights mounted on the front bumper and roof, a custom two-tone paint scheme that reminds one of a desert sunset and heavily tinted windows.

Under the hood, there’s a 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine good for 175 hp and 195 lb.-ft. (264.38 Nm) of torque matched with a 7-speed DCT.

Kia Seltos X-Line Urban Concept

The Kia Seltos X-Line Urban Concept is also more serious about the road less travelled but in its own different way. It is equipped with an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring that sends power to the wheel that needs it the most: the tyre with optimum traction. The off-road equipment includes custom 2-inch lift, four Hella auxiliary lights on the roof and custom-made roof rack.

The Urban version is painted in slate gray colour, with inspiration from the glass and steel skyscrapers of New York, Los Angeles and San Fransisco. A gloss-black roof panel gives the exterior colour scheme a dual-tone look.

The Kia Seltos X-Line Urban concept also employs a 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine producing 175 hp and 195 lb.-ft. (264.38 Nm) of torque and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.