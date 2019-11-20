Kia Seltos overtakes Maruti Vitara Brezza to become best-selling UV

Kia Seltos has now become the most selling utility vehicle (UV) of India by overtaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza for the month of October 2019. Kia sold 12,786 units of the Seltos last month as against 10,227 unit of the Vitara Brezza sold by Maruti Suzuki. Kia now enjoys a solid 4.85% UV market share in India.

It doesn't come out as a surprise since Kia Seltos has been making ground-breaking sales since day one of its launch. Not long back, Kia sold 6,236 units in August, 7,554 units in September and the figures almost doubled up thanks to festivities in the month of October. Also, Kia Motors handed over 2,184 units of the Seltos on Dhanteras last month.

The cumulative sales of three months add up to 26,576 units, which is a monthly average of 8,858 units. At the same time, the sales ratio of the Petrol/Diesel variants of the Seltos is 51:49, which means that there is not a higher preference shown by the customers for any of the fuel choices.

The availability of multiple engine, gearbox and trim options across a wide price band has worked in favour of the SUV. In the latest updates, the company has even started its second shift at Anantapur facility to ramp up the monthly production to over 15,000 units, which should bring down the waiting period a fair bit.

Kia Motor India is now gearing up to launch the Carnival in the local market. It will land on our shores as a locally assembled CKD product and is expected to be priced around INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

*Ex-showroom Delhi