Too Early To Rule Out Kia Seltos Gravity Edition For India?

Kia recently introduced its new brand identity in India and launched updated versions of the Seltos and Sonet for the 2021 model year. Kia also announced that they will be solely focusing on SUVs and MPVs for the Indian market, which means we will see no sedans or hatchbacks from the Korean carmaker, at least in the near future. That said, the brand has already solidified its position as the fourth largest carmaker in the Indian market, thanks to solid sales figures both the Seltos and the Sonet have been bringing in each month.

So what's next from Kia for India in 2021? The carmaker had previously said that they would launch one new product in India in every six months. However, those plans have been deterred since the start of the pandemic last year and Kia does not have any new product launches lined up for India in 2021. The company has, however, announced that they would be focusing on special or limited editions of its existing models. And that, yet again, gives rise to certain speculations.

Remember a couple of teasers Kia had released before the launch of the 2021 Seltos that hinted at the coming of the Gravity Edition model that's on sale in Korea? When Kia launched the updated Seltos a couple of days ago, many people were disappointed at the fact that the Gravity Edition model of the Seltos was not part of the update. However, in light of the recent announcement and still following on the teasers released earlier, it is probably too soon to rule out the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition already.

The Kia Gravity Edition model could be introduced as a new top-spec model of the Seltos. The most distinct update on the Seltos Gravity Edition is to the SUV's exterior styling. It comes with an unique chrome-studded design for the signature 'Tiger Nose' grille along with a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it is expected to sport a new grey-black theme for the upholstery. This special edition model could perhaps be introduced by the Seltos’s second birthday in India. As for the Sonet, Kia could introduce a special Anniversary Edition for its first anniversary, just like it did with the Seltos Anniversary Edition, which got funky colours on the outside and some cosmetic upgrades.

Kia's next new model for India will only arrive in early 2022, with which the carmaker will mark their entry into a new segment. We suspect this could be a seven-seater version of the Seltos, given that the entire competition has already moved on to three-row derivatives of their five-seater siblings. Moreover, Hyundai has already adapted the Seltos/Creta platform for the larger Alcazar, and given the potential in this segment, this could be the one to watch out for.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.