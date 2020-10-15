2020 Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition launched, features distinguished styling

Kia Motors made its Indian debut with the launch of the Seltos more than a year ago. Who knew that the Korean brand’s SUV will become such a hit in our country in such a short span of time. Now, since the Kia Seltos has completed one successful year in India, the company has introduced a special Anniversary Edition of the car.

The new Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition has been launched to celebrate the MG Hector rival’s first anniversary in the Indian market. The new model is based on the HTX trim and comes with updated exterior and interior features.

What’s new?

Kia Motors has incorporated orange accents on several parts of the car’s exterior which not only look good but also help distinguish the Anniversary Edition from the regular models. Apart from that, there is also an orange ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ badge on the tailgate. Kia Motors has also tweaked the front bumper design, added new side skirts as well as a silver diffuser at the back.

The 2020 Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four colour options - one single-tone Aurora Black Pearl and three dual-tone choices including the Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl, and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

On the inside of the new Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition, we get an all-black theme which makes the cabin look much sportier and special. There are black inserts used on the dashboard, door cards, and seat pattern.

Kia Motors has not implemented any mechanical changes in the new Seltos Anniversary Edition. So when it comes to the engine and transmission options, the SUV will continue to be available with the same choices that we have seen in the car’s HTX trim. This means that there will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with either a 6-speed manual or IVT gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that can be bought with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

Price

The 2020 Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition price starts at INR 13.75 lakh*. Kia Motors will be providing this model only for a limited period, so customers who are interested in buying it shouldn’t delay.

2020 Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Variant Price* 1.5L Petrol 6MT INR 13.75 lakh 1.5L Petrol IVT INR 14.75 lakh 1.5L Turbo-Diesel 6MT INR 14.85 lakh