Kia EV6 Makes Global Debut - Brand's First Dedicated BEV

Following a bunch of teasers from earlier last week, Kia has now previewed the EV6 ahead of its global debut later this month. Although this isn't the carmaker's first-ever EV - as they already have the e-Niro and Soul EV up their sleeve - the EV6 is Kia's first dedicated EV to be built on Hyundai Group's bespoke E-GMP platform. The EV6 also kick starts Kia's 'Plan S' strategy which will see the carmaker launch seven dedicated EVs by 2027.

Perhaps the most important first about the EV6 is that it debuts Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The Opposites United design language will be the base for future Kia cars and it follows five basic principles. Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progres, Technology for Life, and Tension for Serenity. At first glance, it is the silhouette of the EV6 that catches your attention. With a fastback-like roofline, the EV6 looks smart with plenty of sharp lines and creases. The EV6 is also adorned by Kia's new logo on the front and the rear.

If you are wondering what happened to Kia's signature Tiger nose grille, well, that has been replaced by a new ‘Digital Tiger Nose’, which comes with a simple and sleek design, and is flanked by a pair of sharp LED headlamps that boast of an Audi-esque LED DRL pattern. At the rear, a strip of LED tail lamp runs the width of the crossover, which ends with a slight ducktail. The coupe-like roofline and a relatively clean profile gives the Kia EV6 a very distinctive shape. The heavy cladding over the wheel arches, bumpers and all around add to the rugged appeal, while the haunch over the rear wheel creates a sense of aggression.

On the inside, the cabin of the Kia EV6 seem to be inspired by quite a few German carmakers. The twin-screen setup comprising the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster is obviously Mercedes-inspired, but shaped like a BMW infotainment unit. In fact, the controls for the infotainment system and air-conditioning on the center console are also quite BMW-like. The faux AC vents on the dashboard, meanwhile, are very Audi-esque. The two-spoke steering wheel also does stand out and overall, every elements seems to come together very well. Kia has even draped the seats with eco-friendly recycled plastic upholstery.

This, however, was only a design preview and the only technical detail revealed so far is that the EV6 will have a driving range of more than 500 km and will be capable of charging under 20 mins using a high-speed 800V charger. It will also boast of level 3 autonomous driving tech. The EV6 will kickstart Kia’s electric journey that aims at a 40% target sales of EV, PHEVs, and HEVs by the end of 2030. It remains to be seen if and when the EV6 makes it here to India.

