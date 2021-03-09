Kia EV6 - Brand's First Dedicated EV - Officially Teased

Kia have dropped the first official teaser images of the EV6 - their first dedicated battery electric vehicle. Although this isn't Kia's first EV - as the carmaker already has the e-Niro and Soul EV up its sleeve - the EV6 will be the first dedicated EV to be built on Hyundai Group's bespoke E-GMP platform. The Kia EV6 was first previewed as the Imagine Concept in 2019 and will see a world premiere in the coming weeks. It will also be the first of seven dedicated EVs from Kia set to launch by 2027.

Although details are scarce at the moment, Kia has given us some insight into the naming strategy for its upcoming EVs. Following a simple nomenclature strategy, each of Kia's upcoming electric vehicles will adopt the EV prefix and a number that corresponds to its size or its position in the lineup. The EV6 will thus be positioned towards the top of the brand's EV line-up. Kia have said that the upcoming EV6 will have a crossover design that "blurs the boundaries between passenger and sports utility vehicles”.

As can be seen in these teaser images, the sleek and coupe-like roofline give the EV6 a very distinctive profile. The sleek tail lamps run the width of the crossover at the rear, which ends with a slight ducktail. The front end also looks sharp and modern with the LED headlamps boasting of an Audi-esque LED DRL pattern. With the EV6, Kia will be debuting a new design philosophy for their future. What will remain consistent with the new design language is the brand's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille.

Kia believes the 'Tiger Nose' grille is one of the greatest elements of the brand's heritage and while it will definitely remain in the future, it could see very different executions. Kia also unveiled their new logo recently and the EV6 will be the first global model to debut with the new Kia logo. Interior space will be one of the EV6's biggest highlights. One of the biggest advantages with EV architecture is that it allows for lot more flexibility and space on the inside. Kia thus say that they will be able to deliver a very new experience with interior design to their customers.

The only technical detail revealed so far is that the EV6 will have a driving range of more than 500 km and will be capable of charging under 20 mins using a high-speed 800V charger. The carmaker has also hinted about a performance variant for the future. The EV6 will kickstart Kia’s electric journey that aims at a 40% target sales of EV, PHEVs, and HEVs by the end of 2030.

