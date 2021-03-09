Flagship Kia K8 Interior Previewed; Redefines Flamboyance And Luxury

Kia has unveiled the interior design of its upcoming K8 premium sedan. A few days ago, Kia also unveiled the exterior design of its flagship sedan. Kia, the South Korean auto giant claims that the K8’s interior shines a light on Kia’s ambitions for the future, with a focus on delivering new standards in automotive quality.

Dominating the dash is a contemporary panoramic curved display that links a 12-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch infotainment system, bringing together the K8’s advanced connectivity and infotainment technology. The display is clean, ultra-modern and easy-to-use, giving the K8 an effective minimalist-meets-simplicity tech style.

The K8 will be the first-ever Kia vehicle to use industry-leading audio from Meridian. A sleek, contemporary and minimalist style create a wide cabin effect that is light in both touch and look. Kia states that the materials used on the inside of the K8 have been carefully selected to create a complete high-class and high-tech cocoon.

Also Read : Kia To Globally Debut Their First Dedicated EV In March 2021

Beautifully intricate and detailed finishing on the wood surfaces – stylistic elements directly inspired by modern yachts – add depth and sophistication to the cabin. The luxurious use of wood is complemented by exposed high-quality metals that create the feeling of youth and industrial chic, successfully marrying traditional with contemporary.

The intricate diamond lattice design that expresses the movement of light on the exterior of the K8 flows into the interior of the luxury sedan, creating elegantly stitched patterns on Napa leather. Kia’s innovative ‘Star Cloud’ lighting graces the K8 interior, projecting glittering and interactive ambient lighting on the door trim and dashboard areas.

At the bottom of the curved display, there is the infotainment system and air conditioning control, which is operated via a touchpad. The touchpad allows for the switching of operation modes between the two systems with a centrally located button. Optimally positioned for the driver and front passenger is an ergonomic centre console that features wood-based cupholders and glossy soft-touch switches, the latter sitting on a raised profile alongside the shift-by-wire transmission dial.

The K8 interior also debuts a new steering wheel design from Kia and the company’s contemporary new logo that expresses ‘symmetry’, ‘rhythm’ and ‘rising’ elements, embodying Kia’s confidence and a renewed commitment to customers. While very little is know about the car, more details will be uncovered closer to the launch.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.