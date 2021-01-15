Hyundai's sister concern, Kia, have announced their new brand strategy today which will see the company go beyond vehicle manufacturing and create sustainable mobility solutions for the future. Under this new strategy, the company plans to launch seven new electric vehicles globally by 2027. And the first of these new-gen EVs is set to arrive as soon as the first quarter of 2021. Along with a new strategy for the future, the company also unveiled its new logo and has changed its corporate identity by changing the company name from 'Kia Motors' to just 'Kia'.

Kia intends to reinforce its global product lineup with a push towards electrification with its focus on new-gen Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). These new EVs will be underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It will include a range of new passenger vehicles from SUVs to MPVs across several segments. All these EVs will be boasting of long-range driving and high-speed charging capabilities, courtesy of the new platform.

Also Read : Kia Unveils New Logo And Sets A New Guinness World Record Doing It!

The first of these, set to be revealed by the first quarter of 2021, will have a crossover-inspired design and will have a driving range of over 500 kms along with a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. This will also be the first model to sport Kia's new logo. While little is known of how it could look like, it will incorporate a brand new design language from Kia. The teaser image of the upcoming model suggests a sharp design philosophy. Kia aims to have a global market share of 6.6% by 2025 along with a global annual sale of 500,000 EVs by 2026.

Kia will also be introducing new Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs) which will be underpinned by flexible 'skateboard' platforms with modular bodies. These will be specifically developed to cater to specific mobility needs of a broad range of corporate and fleet customers. These new models could range from a micro-autonomous pod, a small individual urban transporter, a mid-size commuter or a large delivery vehicles. These models will have different bodies integrated on top of a modular 'skateboard' platform, tailored to users' functional requirements.

The company also intends to promote more sustainable ways of production through the usage of clean energy and recyclable materials. Back here in India, Kia is still in its infancy in the market and it may take quite some time for these new-gen EVs to make it to India. Kia has no EVs coming up for India in the recent future and will soldier on with its regular ICE-powered cars - Seltos, Carnival and Sonet - with more products expected to hit the market soon.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.