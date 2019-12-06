Kia Carnival to be offered in India in 3 seating configurations - Report

Kia is all set to roll-out its second product, the Carnival, in January next year. Following the report that select Kia dealerships have started accepting pre-bookings, a new report claims that the Carnival will be offered in 6-, 7- and 8-seating configurations and in multiple equipment lines. For the record, it is already available in 7-, 8- and an 11-seat versions globally.

The Kia Carnival will be brought in India as a locally assembled CKD product.

The Kia Carnival will be a significant launch for the MPV customers seeking a product bigger and more luxurious than the Toyota Innova Crysta. It will lure comfort- and technology-focused customers with a long list of features such as electrically operated rear-sliding doors, captain seats featuring extendable leg rests and armrests, UVO connectivity suite (also featured on Kia Seltos), rear-seat entertainment package with 10.1-inch screens, two sunroofs, a large-sized touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function.

As for the mechanicals, the Kia Carnival will employ a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with 202 PS and 441 Nm of power output. This is available with a 6-speed manual transmission unit globally, but in India, an 8-speed automatic unit will be offered as standard.

Since Carnival is a fairly premium product its launch is aimed at improving Kia's brand image in India. It will be positioned as a luxury people mover, which also means that the company will majorly focus on private buyers and not the fleet operators.

The Kia Carnival measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height. Its wheelbase spans 3,060 mm in length.

The Carnival will be a locally assembled CKD product and is expected to have a retail price between INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other updates, Kia has already become the 4th largest car brand in India.

