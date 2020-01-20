Kia Carnival fuel economy figure revealed

Kia Motors is all-set to launch the Carnival grand-sized MPV in the Indian market at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. While its trims, specs and features have already been revealed officially, now its fuel economy figure is also in the know.

The Kia Carnival will source its power from a 2.2L VGT four-cylinder diesel which will be BS-VI compliant right from the start. It will deliver a maximum power of 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of torque 440 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm. It will be teamed-up with an 8-speed automatic gearbox transmitting power to the rear-wheel drive. This engine has been claimed to deliver a maximum fuel efficiency of 13.9 km/l.

With the Carnival, Kia will not be targeting volumes, it will be a product to demonstrate brand's prowess and further build-up its market reputation. The volume job will later be taken care by the upcoming Kia Sonet (Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon rival). The Kia Carnival will undoubtedly be a niche offering with no direct competition in its segment and the company takes it as an opportunity to cater the unaddressed audience which demands a more luxurious and up-class product than the Toyota Innova.

Speaking with ETAuto, Kia Motors India Head Marketing and Sales Manohar Bhat said, "Carnival is going to be our flagship model in India. There is no product like it in the country right now. It would meet the evolving needs of elite customers in the country. We will redefine the market place with this product as well as we did with Seltos.".

The Kia Carnival will be featured in three seating configurations: in 7-seat, 8-seat and 9-seat. It will be brimmed to the top with some very exquisite features unheard in the segment, some of which are listed below:

One-touch power sliding rear doors

Smart power tailgate

Dual-panel electric sunroof

Multiple seating configurations of 6, 7 and 9

10-way power driver seat

VIP second-row seats with leg support

Touchscreen infotainment system with 37 connected car functions

10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system

Tri-zone automatic climate control system

The Kia Carnival will be made available in three trims (variants/equipment lines/grades): Premium, Prestige and Limousine. Read about the same in our dedicated in-depth story on its trim lines.

The Kia Carnival will be launched in the price bracket of INR 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

