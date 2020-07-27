INR 3.48 lakh 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 launched in Indonesia

The 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 has been launched in Indonesia. The new twin-cylinder dual-sport motorcycle is identical to the previous model. The primary change is the new grey colour option that features sporty graphics. The 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 costs IDR 67.9 million which converts to INR 3,48,298.

The new grey colour option of the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 imparts a bold look to the motorcycle. The Japanese company has used large ‘Versys’ decals on either side of the fuel tank which should attract a lot of attention. The implementation of green lines also boosts the overall visual appearance of the new and capable Versys-X 250.

The 2020 Versys-X 250 seems to come installed with sturdy crash guards and knuckle protectors. A pair of hard case panniers are also mounted on the motorcycle. It is unclear as to whether these components are a part of the overall package or they are supposed to be bought separately as accessories. The new Versys-X 250 does not get fog lamps. Kawasaki has also removed the ABS from the bike. The only stopping power that it has comes from the 290mm front disc and 220mm rear disc.

Some of the key features of the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 include:

Spoke wheels

Single-piece seat

Luggage rack at the rear

Windscreen

180mm of ground clearance

815mm of seat height

184kg of kerb weight

Upright and relaxed riding position

Single-piece handlebar

As for the engine, the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 uses a 249cc twin-cylinder powerplant. It is a liquid-cooled unit which comes with electronic fuel injection for precise and crisp throttle response, enhanced performance, and improved fuel economy. This engine has been tuned to churn out a maximum power of 34PS at 11,500rpm and generate a peak torque of 21.7Nm at 10,000rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

In India, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is listed on the company’s official website. It is yet to receive its BS6 update. In fact, it is unclear whether Kawasaki will bring its BS6-compliant model in the country or not because it did not bring the sales figures which the company had hoped for. The only BS6-compliant Versys that is on sale in India right now is the Versys 1000 which retails at INR 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).