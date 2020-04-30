Kawasaki revs a Ninja ZX-25R with an aftermarket exhaust [Video]

Amidst the neverending coronavirus lockdown, Kawasaki continues to build the hype around the Ninja ZX-25R. Earlier this month, the Japanese brand did a dyno run of the motorcycle and let us hear the stock exhaust note. Now, the Team Green is back with the quarter-litre in-line 4-cylinder bike but this time it is fitted with an aftermarket exhaust.

In the video, Kawasaki doesn’t show the whole Ninja ZX-25R. The motorcycle is parked in a dyno room and partially hidden behind a black curtain. However, we do get to have a quick sneak peek of the rear end of the bike. From what’s visible, there’s no side-mounted exhaust on the motorcycle. This means that the aftermarket exhaust that’s fitted on it is an underbelly unit.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is already fired up and idling. We can hear the loud and typical in-line 4-cylinder exhaust note. Even at idle, it sounds amazing. As the revs climb, the exhaust note gets louder and more orgasmic. The bike is not taken to very high revs. The maximum revs achieved would be around 5-6k. Just FYI, the Ninja ZX-25R has a redline of 17,000 rpm!

The highly awaited Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is going to be very popular among enthusiasts, there are no two ways about it. Its biggest point of attraction is the 250 cc in-line 4-cylinder DOHC engine. Kawasaki hasn’t released the official figures yet but it’s being anticipated that this powerplant will produce over 45 PS.

Last month, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race version was revealed. It will be used for the company's One-Make Racing Championship which is planned to commence in Japan next year. It will be open for experienced as well as beginner riders. Kawasaki is also considering organising a demo race later in 2020. The whole point of this is to encourage customers to experience and enjoy other forms of motorcycling rather than street racing.