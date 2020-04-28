The first electric motorcycle from the Team Green will be called the Kawasaki Endeavour. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has recently released a teaser video of the upcoming electric bike will feature a manual transmission.

The Kawasaki Endeavour electric motorcycle was revealed last year as a concept. At that time, its name wasn’t announced. Even now, not much details of the EV is known. However, we do know its name and the fact that it will come equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission.

"The manual transmission not only allows a greater speed range but also allows the rider to have greater input when operating the bike," the company said. The latest teaser video of the Kawasaki Endeavour shows a prototype of the electric motorcycle being enthusiastically ridden on a race track. The rider is using the foot-operated gear lever to work through the 4-speed manual transmission which delivers the power to the driven wheel via a chain drive.

As far as the Kawasaki Endeavour specs are concerned, they continue to remain a mystery for now. However, it is being speculated that the track-oriented electric motorcycle would have around 26 horsepower and lots of torque as is the usual case with EVs. There will be a lithium-ion battery pack that’s hidden under the front fairing. We still don’t know how much this electric bike would weigh but the Japanese company has said that it will be "light, fun, and responsive."

In terms of aesthetics, the Kawasaki Endeavour doesn’t look like most of the other dynamic electric motorcycles that we have witnessed so far. It rather has a styling of a conventional petrol-powered bike. At the moment, its body panels resemble that of the Kawasaki Ninja 300, however, the Japanese firm will likely come up with something fresh for its first electric motorcycle which could see the light of the day by the end of this year if the COVID-19 situation permits.

