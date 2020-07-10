Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with 50 PS officially breaks cover in Indonesia [Video]

10/07/2020 - 16:30 | ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Kawasaki has finally launched the highly-anticipated Ninja ZX-25R. The much-awaited 250cc motorcycle with 50 PS of maximum power has made its debut in Indonesia. It is available in two variants - Standard and Special Edition. The former has been priced at IDR 96 million which converts to INR 4,99,071 whereas the latter retails at IDR 112.9 million (INR 5,86,929).

The newly-launched Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is powered by a 249cc inline 4-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled powerplant comes equipped with a DOHC setup for uninterrupted performance. Speaking of, the Ninja ZX-25R is capable of redlining at 17,000 rpm!

Kawasaki has tuned the 4-pot mill to churn out a maximum power of 50 PS which is produced at 15,500 rpm and the peak torque of 22.9 Nm kicks in at 14,400 rpm. It is clearly a high-revving engine. Kawasaki has also provided an option of RAM air intake which boosts the power output to 51 PS. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The Ninja ZX-25R SE also gets a bi-direction quickshifter.

For the suspensions, there is a pair of 37 mm Showa SFF-BP fork with a horizontal backlink rear monoshock. The braking comes from a single 310 mm front disc with a radially mounted monobloc calliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The SE variant of the Ninja ZX-25R gets a dual-channel ABS. Kawasaki has also added 3 riding modes and a traction control system.

In terms of styling, the Ninja ZX-25R borrows several cues from the Ninja 400 and Ninja ZX-6R. It features a dual-LED headlamp set up, clip-on handlebars, high-rise tail section, semi-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R comes in four colour options - Metallic Spark Black, Lime Green/Ebony, Metallic Spark Black/Pearl Flat Stardust White, and Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black. The first colour option is available with the standard variant and the remaining three with the Special Edition.

Kawasaki Ninja Zx 25r Blue Front
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R comes in four colour options - Metallic Spark Black, Lime Green/Ebony, Metallic Spark Black/Pearl Flat Stardust White, and Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black.

Also Read: Patent images reveal possibly new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R with adaptive cruise control

Even though many enthusiasts in India would be willing to pay the high price, chances of Kawasaki bringing the Ninja ZX-25R in our country are next to impossible. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more companies stepping into the 4-cylinder quarter-litre segment in the future to compete with the all-new 250cc Ninja.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest