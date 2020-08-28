Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R-based naked Z25R imagined - IAB rendering

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was one of the most-awaited motorcycles of the year. It had created a lot of hype much before it broke cover last month. The primary highlight of the quarter-litre Ninja is its 250cc inline 4-cylinder engine. This is an amazing motor which has been calibrated to pump out 50 PS of maximum power at 15,500 rpm and 22.9 Nm of peak torque at 14,400 rpm. It is clearly a rev-happy powerplant with a redline at 17,000 rpm.

The development of the 250cc engine must have required Kawasaki to put in a lot of resources, time, and investment. So why would the company use it in just a single motorcycle which has a hefty price tag and thus might not be able to attract high sales figures? While Kawaski has not shared any intentions of slapping on this motor in a different motorcycle, IndianAutosBlog.com’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has imagined Ninja ZX-25R’s naked sibling, the Kawasaki Z25R, with the same 250cc, inline 4-cylinder engine.

Being a naked motorcycle, the Kawasaki Z25R ditches the fairing of the Ninja ZX-25R. It features a dual-LED headlamp set up with a small flyscreen above it. There is a single-piece handlebar that should provide an upright riding stance. Also, it seems that the riding ergonomics of the Z25R are oriented to offer a much-relaxed position.

The half rear portion of the Kawasaki Z25R appears to be identical to that of the Ninja ZX-25R. Features such as split seats, high-rise tail section, underbelly exhaust, LED taillight have been borrowed from the faired sibling. Othe elements such as the semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer, 110mm wide front and 150mm wide rear radial tyres, KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter), should also make their way to Kawasaki’s naked quarter-litre motorcycle.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is unlikely to make its way to the Indian shores as it would cost a fortune. Similarly, if Kawasaki decides to build a Z25R, that, too, wouldn’t be brought to our market for similar reasons. While these 250cc motorcycles might not be feasible options for India, we surely give them our appreciation, right? Also, do let us know what do you think of the Kawasaki Z25R rendering.

