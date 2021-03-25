Kawasaki India Announces New Price List, Select Models to Get Costlier

Kawasaki India has announced the new price list for its products that will come into effect from 1 April 2021. The updated list has been shared by the company on its social media handles.

Based on the new price list, not all models will see a price hike. Kawasaki India has revised the prices of select motorcycles. For example, the newly-launched BS6 Ninja 300 and litre-class Ninja ZX-10R will continue to sell at INR 3.18 lakh and INR 14.99 lakh respectively. Similarly, price tags of the mighty supercharged naked Z H2 and Z H2 SE have been left unchanged at INR 21.90 lakh and INR 25.90 lakh respectively. Even the off-road models like the KLX 110 (INR 2.99 lakh) and KLX 140G (INR 4.06 lakh) will be sold at the same prices.

On the other hand, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 will become costlier. The former will have a price tag of INR 6.54 lakh whereas the latter will set you back by INR 6.18 lakh. Another naked model that’s going to get heavier on the pocket is the Z900. It will be sold at INR 8.34 lakh. Similarly, the Ninja 1000SX’s price will be increased to INR 11.29 lakh.

Both models in the Kawasaki Versys range, too, will become expensive. The Versys 650 will cost INR 7.08 lakh and its bigger sibling, the Versys 1000, will burn an INR 11.44 lakh hole in your pocket. Kawasaki India has also revised the pricing of the retro-styled W800. The vintage-looking motorcycle will cost INR 7.19 lakh. And finally, we have the Kawasaki Vulcan S, the laid back cruiser. To buy one, you will need to shell out INR 6.04 lakh.

It is to be noted that these revised prices will come into effect from 1 April 2021. So, if you have been planning to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle, perhaps, now would be a good time.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*All prices are ex-showroom