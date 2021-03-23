Kawasaki Ninja 300 Online Pre-Booking via Amazon Goes Live

The BS6 model of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched earlier this month. Interested buyers can now pre-book the fully-faired, twin-cylinder Japanese motorcycle online via Amazon.

Kawasaki India has opened the online pre-booking of the BS6 Ninja 300 via Amazon. Customers need to buy an INR 3000 Amazon voucher that will have to be physically submitted at an authorised dealership at the time of the actual booking. The voucher amount will then be deducted from the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. Once redeemed, the voucher cannot be reused. Also, the company cannot refund the voucher. To know more about this service, it is advised to visit an authorised dealership.

With the BS6 update, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a less polluting engine. The 296cc parallel-twin motor churns out 39PS of max power at 11,000rpm and 26.1Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. The 8-valve, DOHC mill is mated to a 6-speed transmission that is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

Apart from making the engine of the latest Ninja 300 produce fewer harmful emissions, Kawasaki added new paint schemes in the motorcycle’s colour palette. The new colours include Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony. The Japanese company made no other changes to the model. So, the BS6 Ninja 300 has the same design, styling, and cycle parts. Some of the key features include:

Twin headlamp setup with halogen bulbs

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Side-mounted 2x1 exhaust

Clip-on handlebars

Aluminium footpegs

Split seats

Alloy wheels

The braking duties on the new Kawasaki Ninja 300 are handled by a 290mm front rotor and a 220mm rear rotor aided by ABS. The suspension setup comprises a pair of conventional 37mm telescopic forks at the front with 120mm of travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with 5-way preload adjustability. Kawasaki India is asking INR 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the updated Ninja 300.

