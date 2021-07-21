Kabira KM3000, KM4000 Electric Motorcycles Delivered to Goa Police

Kabira Mobility, the Goa-based EV start-up, has announced that it has delivered the KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles to Goa Police. The company plans to deliver more electric bikes to different state police departments to make a push towards eco-friendly policing across the nation.

The Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles were handed over to the DGP of Goa Police, Mr Mukesh Kumar Meena by Mr Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility and Mr Nitin Cuncolikar. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Siwach said:

The adoption of electric vehicles by the state police is an encouraging step as it will send a message among the mass that the government is serious about the adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions. The KM3000 and KM4000 are the perfect choices for the state police as both bikes are hi-speed and have a long riding range which will help the police department to keep the running costs under check and help in conserving the environment as well.

Two-wheelers constitute more than 50% of the total vehicles bought every year in Goa. There are over eight lakh two-wheelers registered in the state. Adoption of e-bikes by the state police will help in encouraging the public to adopt eco-friendly mobility solutions instead of conventional fuel ones.

The Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles were launched earlier this year. They are entirely ‘Made in India’ and these bikes can achieve a top speed of 120 kmph and provide a riding range of 150 km on a single charge. Some of their key features include:

Combi-brakes

Fast charging

Fireproof battery

Park assist

Two charging modes - Eco and Boost

The Kabira KM3000 is reminiscent of the Kawasaki Ninja 300. Elements such as the dual headlamps, sharp-looking fairing, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, and high-rise tail section are quite familiar. On the other hand, the Kabira KM4000 reminds us of the old Yamaha FZ-S from the front whereas the side profile, especially the shape of the fuel tank, and the tail lamp are quite identical to those of the Kawasaki Z1000.

