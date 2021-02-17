Kawasaki Ninja 300 Lookalike Kabira KM3000 Electric Bike Launched

Goa-based startup Kabira Mobility has entered the high-speed electric motorcycle market in India. The company has launched its new Kabira KM3000 electric bike. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 lookalike has been priced at INR 1,26,900 (ex-showroom, Goa) and will be initially available in 9 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, and Dharwad. Bookings for the new KM3000 electric motorcycle will commence from 20 Feb 2021.

Kabira Mobility has also launched another high-speed electric motorcycle called KM4000. It’s a naked bike. Speaking at the launch, Jaibir S. Siwach, CEO, Kabira Mobility, said:

It gives us immense pleasure to be there to launch these ‘Made in India’ hi-speed electric bikes. These bikes are a living testament to technological superiority and styling. We plan to extend our electric bike range by introducing more products to our portfolio. We believe that today’s young and mobile Indian has a strong appetite for powerful bikes simultaneously without causing any damage to the environment, and so, we see significant potential for these bikes in India. We aim to create a strong network that will provide our customers with a world-class experience and encourage the electric super biking segment in India.

Kabira KM3000 Features

In terms of styling, the KM3000 is reminiscent of the Kawasaki Ninja 300. Elements such as the dual headlamps, sharp-looking fairing, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, and high-rise tail section are quite familiar. What’s new here is a fully-digital and colour instrument cluster. It can go as bright as 400 nits and has Bluetooth connectivity. The KM3000 also offers keyless start feature available on KM Connect.

Kabira KM3000 Specs

The KM3000 electric motorcycle uses a 3000W motor which can produce a peak power of 6000W. The Li-ion battery pack has a usable capacity of 4kW. The batteries are certified as fireproof, waterproof, and shockproof. They can provide a max range of up to 120km in Eco mode, 95km in City, and 60km in Sports mode. It takes 6 hrs 30 min to fully charge the battery pack via Eco mode and 2 hrs via Boost mode. The top speed of the KM3000 is 100km/h.

Kabira KM3000 Dimensions Aspect Measurement Length 2100mm Width 760mm Height 1200mm Wheelbase 1430mm Ground Clearance 170mm Seat Height 830mm

