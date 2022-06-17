JK Tyre Celebrates 4 Decades of Motorsport in India

JK Tyre is celebrating over four decades of their motorsport journey. While the pandemic did not deter the spirit of the brand in last two years as they successfully hosted their racing championship coupled with all annual events, the team today announced their plans for 2022.

Present at the event, India’s decorated rally driver and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill announced his participation in the World Rally Championship (WRC) 2022. The three-time APRC (Asia Pacific Rally Championship) champion and seven-time INRC (Indian National Rally Championship) champion is all geared up to participate in the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya scheduled from June 23-26.

Gill will be driving the Skoda Fabia R5 in WRC 2 churning out 290 hp with a maximum torque of 425 Newton metres with Brazilian co-driver Gabriel Morales. Touted as one of the most challenging rallies of WRC, the Safari features 19 special stages covering almost 365km of competition crossing challenging closed dirt roads, rocky and rutted tracks and unpredictable weather which can transform dry and dusty trails into muddy bogs.

Gill’s last outing in WRC 2 was pre-pandemic in 2019 in Rally of Turkey where despite missing out on completing his tryst with victory, he won a lot of praise for his commendable drive by the fraternity. His outing in Rally of Australia came to a halt as the event was cancelled last minute due to the raging fire in the forest stages around the city of Coffs Coast, New South Wales.

In the domestic front, 2022 is a celebratory year for JK Tyre as the company will be hosting the 25th continuous year of JK Tyre National Racing Championship this year and is optimistic of reviving their big-ticket event at the Buddh International Circuit including international exhibition races.