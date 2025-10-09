Jeep Compass Track Edition Launches in India with Bold Styling and Premium Upgrades

Jeep India has launched the Compass Track Edition, a limited-run variant of its premium SUV, adding an exclusive blend of rugged appeal and luxury. Based on the top-spec Model S, this edition introduces bespoke design touches and upscale interior finishes while keeping Jeep’s adventure-driven DNA intact.

The Compass Track Edition stands out with its signature hood decal, Piano Black accents on the grille and badges, and the unique Track Edition insignia. It rides on 18-inch diamond-cut Tech Grey alloy wheels that perfectly complement the SUV’s muscular stance.

Inside, Jeep has gone all out on craftsmanship. The cabin features Tupelo leatherette upholstery, Spruce Beige contrast stitching, Dark Espresso Smoke Chrome finishes, and a Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel. Premium touches like embossed Jeep branding and Track Edition floor mats complete the bespoke vibe.

Powering the SUV is the proven 2.0-litre MultiJet II turbo-diesel engine, producing 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission, available in both 2WD and 4WD options.

True to Jeep’s reputation, the Compass Track Edition offers over 50 safety features, including ESC, Hill Start Assist, Advanced Brake Assist, and Traction Control. Tech features include a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Alpine sound system, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Prices start at ₹26.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual version, going up to ₹30.58 lakh for the 4x4 automatic. Bookings are now open at Jeep dealerships across India.