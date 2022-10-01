Jawa 42 Bobber Launched: Single-Seater, Available in 3 Colours

There is a new Bobber in town. This time it comes from the house of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, aimed at taking the bobber and factory custom culture in India to the next level. Called the Jawa 42 Bobber, the new motorcycle is available in a single-seat version only and can be bought in 3 colours with prices starting at Rs 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jawa 42 Bobber features minimalist bodywork, chopped fenders, low single seat and fat tyres, and tops it off with a dash of colour and flamboyance. It has a new round headlamp and independent clock console, new handlebar, new fuel tank and a completely redesigned seat.

The new fuel tank features ergonomically carved knee recesses with tank pads that not only add a modern-retro touch but also offer grip while riding. The fenders and side panels are finished in gloss black to make the new colours stand out even more.

The independent clock console and neatly packaged headlamp unit are inspired by the 42 but honed to make the front end look muscular. The digital clock console with a contrasting LCD screen offers all vital info and great visibility from the saddle. The lighting all around is LED and the motorcycle also gets new switchgear to control these functions.

The floating seat is a completely new unit with a redesigned seat pan, cushioning and upholstery. This new seat also forms the base for 42 Bobber’s enhanced ergonomics. A lot of effort has been put to come up with a seating posture that is engaging, comfortable and versatile to suit rider preferences.

The new handlebar, new forward foot controls (foot pegs & levers) and seat offer a new rider’s triangle. Versatility comes from a 2-step adjustable feature on seat which can be moved front and back as per the rider’s preferences. The result is a more comfortable riding posture that also puts you in the mood for some spirited riding; exactly what a Bobber is meant for!

Powering the Jawa 42 Bobber is the same engine that can be found in the Jawa Perak - a 334cc engine that produces 30.64PS of power and 32.74Nm of torque mated to a slick 6-speed transmission.