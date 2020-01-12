Widebody Japanese Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition breaks cover in Tokyo

Suzuki has revealed the Japanese Swift Sport Katana Edition at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020. As the name suggests, the Katana Edition of the Swift Sport takes inspiration from Suzuki's iconic motorcycle Katana that was revived at the 2018 INTERMOT Motorcycle Show in a fully modernized avatar. The Japanese version looks more extreme than the European version (video) that was launched in the Netherlands last year.

The paint and livery seen on the exterior of the Suzuki Swift Sport's Katana Edition are similar to those of the Suzuki Katana. The Japanese version has a more appealing stance, thanks to the widened fenders.

Compared to the Suzuki Swift Sport, the Japanese Suzuki Swift Sport looks way more intense with deeper underbody extensions, a widened fenders, darkened headlight and mirror housings, specially designed shark fin antenna, distinctive black alloy wheels with a red stripe, Yokohama ADVAN Neova tyres and Suzuki Katana logos all around.

On the inside, some of the red highlights have been replaced with multicolour ones, the black steering wheel trim and infotainment system frame have been replaced with silver and carbon-fibre ones respectively, and there's a model name badge on the dashboard.

The Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition has the same 1.4L BoosterJet engine as the standard model. It's the K14C turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that produces 140 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 2,500-3,500 rpm. It's linked to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Unlike the European Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition, the Japanese Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition hasn't been commercialised.