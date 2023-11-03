International-Spec Ultraviolette F77 Unveil at EICMA 2023

Ultraviolette is poised to electrify the global stage with its debut at EICMA 2023. Ultraviolette will be unveiling the International Spec F77, India's first high-performance electric motorcycle at the event.

International-Spec F77 will not only mark Ultraviolette's debut in the European markets but is also set to become one of the most advanced electric two-wheeler platforms worldwide. This announcement underscores Ultraviolette's commitment to constantly push the boundaries of innovation and technology not just in India but also in the global markets.

The company’s flagship electric motorcycle – the F77 has been designed and developed completely in India. The F77 will be launched internationally within the first year of its production.

EICMA - the world's largest and most prestigious two-wheeler exhibition is scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, from November 7 to 12, 2023. Ultraviolette will be present with its futuristic offerings at Hall 22P, Stand Q20 at EICMA 2023. The company’s press conference is scheduled on November 8 at 3:40 PM (CST) / 7:10 PM (IST).