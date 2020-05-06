BS4 offers: INR 2 lakh discount available on Vespa 946, India’s most expensive scooter

The limited-edition Vespa 946 Emporio Armani is available at a massive discount of INR 2 lakh. Even then, it is India’s most expensive scooter. Only one unit is available for sale.

What makes the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani so special and expensive is the fact that it has been co-developed by Piaggio and Giorgio Armani, one of the most popular luxury fashion brands in the world.

The Vespa 946 Emporio Armani has a unique paint scheme which tends to show a combination of grey and green when viewed from certain angles. Its premium handcrafted brown leather seat has a very odd yet beautiful design. To further enhance the exclusivity of the scooter, the Giorgio Armani brand logo has been placed right under the seat. While the front of the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani looks familiar to the other Vespa models, the rear has an attractive LED taillight that is flush with the two-wheeler’s body.

As for the engine, like the regular Vespa 946, the Emporio Armani limited edition is powered by the 125 cc forced air-cooled BS4 engine. This single-cylinder, port-injected mill develops 11.42 PS of power and is mated to a CVT.

The Vespa 946 Emporio Armani was created to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Giorgio Armani and 130th anniversary of Piaggio Group. For this special product, it was the first time that the fashion company was involved with a two-wheeler brand. The ‘946’ in the scooter’s name signifies the year (1946) when the first-ever Vespa rolled off the production line.

Only 3 units of the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani was allocated to India. Two have been sold and this last one is available at SBK World, Pune. It is a BS4 model manufactured in 2016 and is in a mint condition with 0 km on the odometer. After the huge discount of INR 2 lakh, the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani still costs INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

