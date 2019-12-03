Indian-spec production MG ZS EV snapped ahead of unveiling this week

Just days before MG unveils the Indian-spec ZS EV in production avatar, spy shots shared by ElectricVehicleWeb.in reader JNS have fully revealed its exterior. Carrying green registration plates, the unit seen here looks ready to go on display at a showroom.

The MG ZS EV will likely be packed with features like projector headlamps with LED DRLs, signature Star-rider grille, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED tail lights on the outside. Interior highlights may include 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eSIM for 4G connectivity on-the-go, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a panoramic sunroof.

The MG ZS EV measures 4.3 metres in length, 1.8 metres in width and 1.6 metres in height. It has a 2.6 metre-long wheelbase. A 44.5 kWh battery pack and an electric motor generating 143 PS and 353 Nm of torque are standard internationally, and the same will be the case in India. The range will be more than 300 km.

Fully charging the battery pack using a 7 kW charger takes 6.5 hours. Using a 50 kW fast charger, though, 80% charging can be achieved in just 40 minutes. MG has partnered with Fortum to have a network of 50 kW fast chargers in India. As of last month, there are four public 50 kW fast-charging stations in South Delhi, West Delhi, Noida & Gurugram respectively and six more units located at MG dealerships in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The MG ZS EV will likely be priced somewhere between INR 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will be sold in only Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru initially. It will also be available for executive rentals and inter-city travel via Lithium Urban Technologies. It will be officially unveiled on 5 December 2019.

[Image Source: ElectricVehicleWeb.in]