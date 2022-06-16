Indian Motorcycle Introduces FTR Stealth Gray Edition in Limited Numbers

Indian Motorcycle dials up the style with the announcement of the FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition, its first factory edition specifically designed for international markets. Effortlessly cool, and very exclusive with just 150 units available, the FTR Stealth Gray features a striking new paint and graphics scheme designed to appeal to the international rider who loves American heritage, wants race-inspired performance and craves a modern and sharp cosmopolitan look at the same time.

Indian Motorcycle introduced the category-defying FTR in 2019 with styling inspired by their dominating Flat Track racer, the FTR750. Instantly admired for its unique styling, the FTR impressed at its international press launch with a strong, high-revving V-Twin engine and great handling – characteristics that were enhanced for world-class street performance in 2022 with a refined engine tune, optimised suspension settings plus a steeper head angle, shorter trail and Metzeler Sportec tyres on 17” wheels.

Delivering a truly superior riding experience, the FTR Stealth Gray benefits from 123 hp and 120 Nm of torque from its punchy, sporty 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. Precise handling is ensured through a combination of ProTaper handlebars, rake angle of 25-degree, trail of 99.9 mm, fully-adjustable suspension and 17-inch cast wheels wrapped in Metzeler Sportec tyres while Radially mounted dual Brembo brakes provide powerful stopping power.

For a comfortable and convenient ride, the FTR Stealth Gray comes as standard with cruise control, cylinder deactivation to manage engine heat when the motorcycle is idle and Indian Motorcycle’s 110 mm (4.3-inch) touchscreen display, which offers phone integration via Bluetooth or USB and configurable gauges.

Rounding out the feature set are the Akrapovic exhaust, three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS.

