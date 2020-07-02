Indian Motorcycle unveils race-inspired accessories for FTR 1200 range

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled a collection of new race-inspired accessories for the FTR 1200 models. The American brand has also revealed a bunch of extra style options to enhance the high-performance design of the Indian FTR 1200.

The new race-inspired accessories for the Indian FTR 1200 range have been designed in collaboration with Roland Sands Design (RSD), which is a popular and innovative custom motorcycle, apparel, and lifestyle brand. Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands Design has a relationship that has spanned for over five years. It was RSD’s experience of modifying the FTR 1200 for the Super Hooligan series that inspired the new line of parts, bringing race styling and performance to city streets.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new race-inspired accessories for FTR 1200 range, Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle, said:

The FTR 1200 finds its roots and inspiration in flat track racing and RSD brought that full circle, modifying and racing the bikes in last year’s Super Hooligan series. This accessory line is a natural extension of that. The relationship with RSD has made sense from day one, considering we both share a commitment to finding and delivering the perfect combination of function and form, all fuelled by a spirit of innovation.

The new race-inspired accessories for FTR 1200 range has been created to add both style and function to the motorcycle. The collection includes:

RSD FTR 1200 Tracker Wheelset

RSD Swing Arm Stand Spools

RSD Brake and Shift Levers

RSD Foot Pegs

RSD Frame Sliders

RSD Handguards

RSD Engine Cover, Brake Reservoir Covers, and Handlebar Grips

In addition to this accessory collection, Indian Motorcycle has also introduced an array of new styling accessories to enhance the high-performance design of the FTR 1200. These include: