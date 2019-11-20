Get up to INR 4 lakh discount on select BMW GS models at Mumbai dealership

BMW Motorrad’s Mumbai outlet, Navnit Motors, is offering a limited period discount on the company’s middleweight GS range. The dealership level offer brings the models like F 750 GS, F 850 GS and the F 850 GSA (GS Adventure) with benefits of up to INR 4,00,000. The offer is valid up to 30 November or until stock lasts.

The dealer level offer could be an attempt to clear the existing stock of BS-IV compliant motorcycles before the updated models start to arrive in 2020. The F 750 GS, F 850 GS and the F 850 GSA are available at an ex-showroom (India) price tag of INR 11,95,000, INR 12,95,000 and INR 15,40,000 respectively. Check out the variant wise prices in the table below:

Model Variant Ex-showroom India Price F 750 GS Standard INR 11,95,000 Pro INR 13,40,000 Pro Low Suspension INR 13,20,000 F 850 GS Standard INR 12,95,000 Pro INR 14,40,000 Pro Low Suspension INR 14,20,000 F 850 GSA Pro INR 15,40,000

To give you a quick recap, the BMW F 750 GS is the lower-spec model among the three motorcycles listed above. The road-biased setup brings alloy wheels, conventional (right-side up) telescopic forks and a relatively lower power output numbers than the F 850 range. The 853 cc, inline two-cylinder, water-cooled, eight-valve (four valves per cylinder), DOHC engine on the F 750 GS is tuned to produce 77 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 83 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The off-road biased F 850 GS and the F 850 GSA also pack tubeless tyre compatible cross-spoke wheels, inverted front forks and relatively higher output numbers than the F 750 GS. The same 853 cc motor makes 95 hp of peak power at 8,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm on the F 850 GS and the F 850 GSA.

Unlike the F 750 GS and the F 850 GS, the F 850 GSA is available in a single variant. Standard equipment on the INR 15,40,000 worth adventure tourer includes LED headlamp with LED daytime riding light, LED turn indicators, low double seat, wide enduro footrests, engine skid-plate cruise control, adjustable shift and foot brake levers and centre stand.

The details about the F 750 GS and F 850 GS’s successor are scarce as the Bavarian brand did not make an announcement about the updated models at the 2019 EICMA show. The company, however, revealed the new F 900 R and the F 900 XR that come with a Euro-V compliant engine, and we could see the same motor power (although in a different tuning) the updated middleweight GS range.