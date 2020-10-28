2021 Indian Motorcycle model line-up announced, to arrive in India soon

Indian Motorcycle has announced its 2021 product line-up that includes all the models of the Scout, Chief, Chieftain, FTR, Challenger, Roadmaster, and Springfield bikes. The American motorcycle company has also added the new Scout Bobber Twenty, Roadmaster Limited, and Chief Vintage Dark Horse in its latest product range.

At present, Indian Motorcycle does not have a single BS6-compliant product on sale in our country. As per the earlier reports, the iconic brand is expected to launch BS6 bikes in the Indian market by the year-end. It is October and we still do not have an exact timeline released by the brand.

With the announcement of its 2021 product range, Indian Motorcycle has also revealed that all of its 2021 models will be available in our country soon. The company will also start accepting the bookings of the BS6-compliant motorcycles shortly.

Speaking regarding the same, Mr Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said:

We are excited to bring the new and improved lineup of Indian Motorcycle in India. Our 2021 lineup will incorporate several new additions and upgraded features which will definitely add the charm and get the attraction of the riders. We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum that we have experienced even during the pandemic and looking forward to good growth in 2021.

Also Read: Indian FTR Carbon to launch in India by the end of 2020

The 2021 Indian Motorcycle models will come equipped with next-level technologies and an array of new accessories options for the customers that will allow them to personalise their rides. Earlier this year, the company had also announced that select bikes from its 2020 product line-up that are equipped with the 7-inch Ride Command system will support Apple CarPlay connectivity. So we are expecting to see Apple CarPlay integration in more models in the 2021 range.