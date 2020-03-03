India-bound VW ID.4 electric SUV prototype revealed, to be launched in RWD variant

The India-bound VW ID.4 electric SUV has been revealed via a camouflaged prototype today. It is the production version of the VW ID. Crozz concept. It will be launched in Europe this year and then in India by the end of next year.

Like the VW ID.3, the VW ID.4 will be based on the MEB platform that has been developed especially for electric vehicles. The first fully-fledged Volkswagen electric SUV will be made in a rear-wheel drive variant and a more powerful, all-wheel drive variant. Only the former will be available at launch (internationally), though.

Volkswagen says that, depending on the drive package, the ID.4 will be able to give a range of up to 500 km. The battery pack is installed under the passenger cell for a low centre of gravity and balanced weight distribution. Charging with AC and DC and three-phase current is possible as standard.

As for the design, not only the exterior but also interior also will have a clean, futuristic look. The company is yet to reveal the interior but it says that the cockpit is almost clearly structured and it is almost completely controlled by touch functions or voice control.

The VW ID.4 will be produced in Europe, China and the USA. India will get the C-segment electric SUV most likely from Europe, where the manufacturing will take place alongside the VW ID.3 at the carbon-neutral Zwickau plant in Germany. Expect it to be a very pricey CBU import costing over INR 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen expects to produce 1.5 million EVs by 2025, by when it will likely have launched an India-made EV.