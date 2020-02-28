CFMoto 250SR revealed, could be launched as a Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 rival in India

We knew that CFMoto is working on a quarter-litre fully-faired motorcycle that would go by the name 250SR. It was spotted a few times in China last year. Well, now no more spy shots and renderings, because the CFMoto 250SR has been officially revealed.

We must say, CFMoto has done a fantastic job with the design of the 250SR. It really does justice to the suffix SR that stands for ‘Sport Racing’. The front-end of the bike gets a sleek twin-LED headlight setup which, along with the C-shaped LED DRLs, is quite unique and attractive. The fairing has been aerodynamically designed and looks very sporty. The split seat setup and high-rise tail add that extra oomph factor. Also impressive, and quite unique, are the colour schemes.

CFMoto 250SR - Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Length 2,010 mm Width 750 mm Height 1,080 mm Wheelbase 1,360 mm Seat Height 780 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres

Powering the new CFMoto 250SR is a 249.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC setup. It has been tuned to churn out 20.5 kW or approximately 28 PS of max power at 9,750 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. These are some healthy figures for an engine of this size. For comparison, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF's 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine develops 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

The 250SR also gets a fully-digital TFT display. It appears to be similar to the one that we have seen in the CFMoto 300NK which was launched in India last year. The braking duties are handled by a single 292 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. In China, CFMoto is also providing the option of picking either CBS or ABS version.

CFMoto 250SR - Key Features

292 mm petal disc brake (front)/220 mm petal disc brake (rear)

Two riding modes - Eco and Sport

USD front forks

Under-belly exhaust

Full-LED lighting

110/70-R17 tyre (front)/140/60-R17 tyre (rear)

Clip-on handlebars

ABS

Monochrome instrument cluster (CBS version)/Colour instrument cluster (ABS version)

The CFMoto 250SR appears to be a great package overall, not just for China but for the Indian market as well. However, reports say that CFMoto is considering launching a 300SR instead of the 250SR in our country in the mid-2020. However, the 300 cc version should look nearly identical, if not completely, and be equipped with the same features. ABS will be standard in our market.

In China, CFMoto 250SR has been priced at CNY 18,580 (INR 1.91 lakh) in the CBS version and at CNY 21,680 (INR 2.23 lakh) in the ABS version. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 retails at INR 1.70 (ex-showroom Delhi) in India. The CFMoto 250SR or the CFMoto 300SR, whichever bike ends up in our market, would also be priced attractively.