India-bound 2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was officially introduced in Thailand in October this year. Now, it is up for a public display at the ongoing 2019 Thai Motor Expo.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has transformed into a completely new model from bumper to bumper with the MY2020 update. Apart from the obvious visual changes, it also uses a slew of mechanical upgrades which are intended to make it more efficient, safer and driver-friendly.

Starting off with the exterior, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross clearly looks much more aggressive now. It now uses a slightly larger grille continuing the twin fang-like chrome bar design. This grille is now flanked by updated headlights which are slimmer and uses bi-LED technology. The lamps now come equipped with U-shaped LED DRLs. Furthermore, the direction indicators along with fog lights are placed beneath the headlamps. Coming over to the back, it now uses twin-barrel tail lights with clear lenses along with LED edge lighting. The higher-spec versions now sport bed-integrated rear bumper which clearly looks very sleeker and streamlined. Apart from all this, it now rolls on newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

Come inside the cabin and you'll notice the interior sports even more significant updates. The earlier offered conventional-looking dashboard with circular climate control knobs has been given a miss and an all-new unit sporting premium soft-touch materials is in its place now. Also new are a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and remote engine start. Its safety kit includes blind-spot monitoring (new) with rear cross-traffic alert, six airbags, stability control, walk-away automatic locking, welcome and follow-me-home lighting and voice control.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is still has a ladder-frame chassis. However, it now employs a new 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit which is rated to deliver 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque. In comparison to the previous unit, it delivers 13 PS/70 Nm more output.

The all-new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross could be launched in India sometime next year.