New Hyundai Venue facelift imagined - Rendering

The Hyundai Venue arrived just last year and completed one year in the market just last month. A mid-cycle refresh is probably still a good two years away, but still, there's no harm in imagining how the new Hyundai Venue facelift may look like earlier than usual.

The new Hyundai Venue facelift has a more technical design at the front, one that gives it a more sophisticated appearance. The new front end is very similar to that of the just-unveiled 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe. It features a radiator grille that is wider and has geometric patterned inlay.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue in the rendering, unlike the current model, is equipped with LED headlamps. New LED daytime running lights cut through them to form a T-shape and project a more striking appearance at the front.

The lower portion may look new to you, but it's actually not. It looks different from that of the Hyundai Venue sold in India only because the rendering is based on a picture of the South Korea-made U.S.-spec Hyundai Venue, which has a different lower section at the front. For the record, the lower section at the rear is also different in the case of the U.S.-spec version.

As of May 2020, Hyundai has sold 24,581 units of the Venue in South Korea and exported 31,447 units of the same from the country. By the end of the same month, the company has sold 94,866 units of the small SUV in India and exported 7,418 units of the same from the country. Do note that these are wholesale figures and they do not reflect the volume sold to customers.

In India, the prices of the Hyundai Venue start at INR 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and go up to INR 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

