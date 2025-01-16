Škoda Auto Delivers 926,600 Vehicles Globally in 2024

Škoda Auto recorded strong global sales in 2024, delivering 926,600 vehicles—a 6.9% increase from the previous year. Germany remained the brand’s top market with 187,100 units sold, marking an 18.5% rise. Other key markets, including Türkiye, the UK, Poland, and Spain, also posted significant growth.

The Octavia continued to lead Škoda’s lineup with 215,700 units sold, followed by the Kamiq (126,000) and the Fabia, which saw the highest percentage growth at 24.1%. The all-electric Enyaq remained a strong performer with 79,500 units delivered, ranking as Germany’s second best-selling EV despite increasing competition.

Looking ahead to 2025, Škoda plans to expand its global footprint with new models, including the Elroq electric SUV and the India-focused Kylaq compact SUV. The brand is also set to begin vehicle assembly at its new plant in Vietnam, reinforcing its growing presence in international markets.