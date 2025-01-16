Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Secure 5-Star Bharat-NCAP Safety Rating

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs have achieved the highest-ever scores in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP). Both models secured a top 5-star rating, reaffirming Mahindra’s commitment to manufacturing the safest SUVs as it enters the EV era.

The XEV 9e aced adult occupant protection with a perfect 32/32 score, while child occupant safety was rated at 45/49. The BE 6 followed closely with 31.97/32 for adult safety and matched the XEV 9e’s child protection score. This makes them not just the safest EVs but also the safest SUVs on Indian roads as per Bharat-NCAP.

Built on the INGLO electric platform, both models feature a low center of gravity for enhanced stability and handling. The high-strength boron steel chassis and reinforced frontal structures ensure superior crash protection. Additionally, the battery undergoes rigorous safety testing to withstand extreme conditions.

Equipped with Mahindra’s MAIA technology, the BE 6 and XEV 9e boast a Level 2+ ADAS suite with auto lane change, emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, and more. Other safety highlights include a 360-degree camera, VisionX AR HUD, TPMS, electronic parking brake, and seven airbags.