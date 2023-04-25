Hyundai to Plant 200,000 Trees Across North America

Hyundai Motor America has announced an expanded strategic partnership with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that focuses on global reforestation. Together, Hyundai and One Tree Planted will plant 200,000 additional trees across North America, resulting in a total of 350,000 trees over the multi-year partnership.

The partnership with One Tree Planted, initially announced in 2022, supports Hyundai Motor Company’s commitment to sustainability, combatting climate change and making a more sustainable future. The expansion across North America bolsters the company’s worldwide eco-initiatives and underscores its dedication to advancing the global vision of progress for humanity.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai donated two IONIQ 6 electric vehicles, winner of the prestigious World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year awards, to the One Tree Planted fleet, which currently includes two IONIQ 5 electric SUVs. The IONIQ 6 vehicles will be used at tree planting events throughout the United States.

The partnership with One Tree Planted compliments Hyundai Motor’s ‘IONIQ Forest’ project, a global social and ecological effort that focuses on reforestation, afforestation and biodiversity. Started in 2016 in South Korea, the IONIQ Forest strengthens the company’s commitment to create a cleaner world and will continue to expand with each tree planting project around the world.