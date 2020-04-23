Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell EV joins German police fleet

In what’s likely a world-first, Germany has added a Hyundai Nexo to its police fleet. The Hyundai Nexo patrol vehicle has been sourced by the police department of Osnabruck, a city in the State of Lower Saxony.

The Hyundai Nexo police vehicle carries a white body paint along with the police-typical blue-silver livery and neon-yellow contour markings. In addition to the Hyundai Nexo FCEV, over 20 EVs, 12 electric bicycles, 3 electric motorcycles and 1 electric quad bike are part of the eco-friendly fleet of the Osnabruck police department.

For those new to the Hyundai Nexo, we’ll explain how it works in 5 simple steps:

Hydrogen is pumped into three tanks and supplied to the fuel cell stack from there. Air is drawn to the fuel cell stack. The reaction of air and hydrogen in the fuel stack generates electricity. The generated electricity is supplied to the electric motor. Any excess generated electricity is stored in the battery pack. There are no harmful emissions and the only by-product is water vapour, which goes out through the tailpipe.

The Hyundai Nexo sits on a newly developed platform. It measures 4,670 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height. It has a 2,790 mm wheelbase and a 140 mm ground clearance. Its boot space is 461 litres, which can be expanded to 1,466 litres.

Each of the Hyundai Nexo’s fuel tanks can store 52.2 litres of hydrogen, and that totals to a combined volume of 156.6 litres. Refuelling the FCEV takes only 5 minutes. The electric motor generates 163 PS and 395 Nm of torque. There’s a small 1.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack to store the excess generated electricity. The 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 9.2 seconds and the top speed is 179 km/h. The driving range is 666 km (WLTP)/756 km (NEDC)/609 km (South Korean certification).

In South Korea, the Hyundai Nexo’s prices start at KRW 6,89,00,000 (INR 42,63,757.11). Last year, Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai (India), had said that Hyundai will launch the Nexo in India in 2021.

