Hyundai Kona Electric Celebrates 100,000 Global Sales Milestone

The Hyundai Kona witnessed its Global launch back in March 2018, and eventually was brought to India in July 2019. The all-electric SUV was brought in as CKD units and eventually retailed at a price tag INR 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the EV market still in its nascent stage, teh Hyundai Kona Electric managed to carve its niche and sold in decent numbers. Despite the premium, Hyundai managed to sell out all its stock of the Kona Electric in 2019, with new buyers informed of their new car delivery only by 2020. However, India is not the only country where sales of the Hyundai Kona Electric are high, the all-electric SUV celebrated its 100,000 Global sales milestone and even managed to surpass that number by June 2020. As it stands, sales of the Hyundai Kona Electric are 103,780.

The Hyundai Kona has captivated Indian buyers with its combination of mid-high price point, 450km driving range and healthy dose of high-end tech. To further define its success, the Kona Electric was even the recipient of many automotive coverage awards till date. Building on the successful legacy of the Hyundai Kona Electric, the South Korean manufacturer has increased its focus on zero-emission mobility. This move also counts as a significant update to Hyundai’s long-term strategy, not only for India but also the rest of its markets.

In terms of design, the Hyundai Kona Electric features quite a distinctive design. Rather than following the industry norm of sharply designed EVs, Hyundai has chosen to utilise curvier and softer edges to accentuate its style. Styling highlights include a single-slat, closed-off grille design, sharp LED headlights, Two-tier light pattern, 17-inch turbine-style alloy wheels, three-tone colour palettes and sharp LED tail light. Features inside include 7-inch touchscreen with multi-phone connectivity, Bluelink remote connectivity software, ventilated/heated front seats, 10-way adjustable powered driver seat and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

When it comes to performance, the Hyundai Kona gets a 39.2kWh battery with a driving range of 452km. The battery pack develops the equivalent of 136bhp and 395Nm of torque. Regular charging takes 6 hours for a full charge, while DC fast chargers can juice up the battery from 0 to 80 percent in just 57 minutes.

