Hyundai Ioniq V Unveiled, Targetted For Chinese Market

Hyundai has revealed the all-new Ioniq V at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, marking its first model developed exclusively for Chinese buyers.

The Ioniq V is part of Hyundai’s aggressive new strategy to roll out 20 models in China over the next five years, in partnership with BAIC Group.

Unlike its global sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Ioniq V takes the form of a full-size sedan, measuring 4,900 mm in length. It’s designed to cater specifically to local market preferences, blending space, tech, and efficiency.

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On the performance front, the Ioniq V offers a claimed range of over 600 km (CLTC), making it competitive in China’s fast-growing EV segment. Inside, the focus is clearly on technology, with a massive 27-inch panoramic display dominating the dashboard. The car also features an AI-powered voice assistant, driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset.

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