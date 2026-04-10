Hyundai Debuts Ioniq Brand in China with New Concepts

Hyundai Motor has officially introduced its Ioniq electric sub-brand in China, unveiling two striking concept models ahead of Auto China 2026.

The showcase includes the Venus concept sedan and the Earth concept SUV, both previewing Hyundai’s future EV lineup for the Chinese market. Interestingly, upcoming Ioniq models in China will follow a planet-inspired naming strategy.

The Venus concept leans towards a sleek, futuristic design with a flowing single-curve silhouette, finished in a distinctive Radiant Gold shade. Inside, it features layered ambient lighting and a premium mix of suede and chrome-gold accents.

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In contrast, the Earth concept SUV takes a more rugged approach, with sculpted bodywork, skid plates, and a unique lighting setup inspired by natural elements like tree shadows—blending off-road cues with a modern EV aesthetic.

Hyundai isn’t just focusing on cars here. The Ioniq brand in China is set to evolve into a broader mobility ecosystem, integrating locally developed autonomous driving tech and extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) solutions.

More details are expected at Hyundai’s official presentation at Auto China 2026, where the brand’s China-specific EV strategy will be fully outlined.