Renault Duster Turbo TCe 100 Delivers 19.41 km/l

Renault India has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of the new Duster Turbo TCe 100, with the SUV returning an impressive 19.41 km/l. The figure highlights a strong balance between everyday performance and fuel economy.

Built on the brand’s new RGMP platform, the Duster Turbo TCe 100 features a powertrain specifically engineered to suit the architecture. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque, tuned for smooth drivability across varied conditions.

Power is sent through a six-speed transmission, which enhances responsiveness while maintaining efficiency. Renault says the turbocharged setup has been calibrated to offer consistent performance without compromising on fuel savings.

With its new platform and optimised engine setup, the Duster Turbo TCe 100 aims to deliver a more refined and efficient driving experience, making it a practical choice for daily use.