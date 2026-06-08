Skoda Peaq EV Teased Ahead of June 23 Debut

Skoda has dropped the first design sketches of its upcoming flagship electric SUV, the Peaq, ahead of its global unveiling on June 23. Inspired by the Vision 7S concept, the Peaq signals a bold new design direction for the brand’s EV lineup.

Up front, it features a sleek blanked-off grille paired with a full-width LED light bar and vertically stacked headlamps. The profile is clean yet muscular, highlighted by a sharp shoulder line and pronounced wheel arches. A gently sloping roofline flows into a neatly integrated rear spoiler, while T-shaped LED tail lamps and central ‘Skoda’ lettering round off the design.

The Peaq sits on a 2,965 mm wheelbase and will be offered in both 5- and 7-seat configurations. Boot space stands at an impressive 935 litres in the 5-seater, while the 7-seater offers 299 litres. Both versions also get a 37-litre frunk.

Skoda will offer three variants. The entry-level Peaq 60 gets a 63 kWh battery, delivering 201 BHP and up to 460 km of range. The Peaq 90 steps up with a 91 kWh battery and 282 BHP, pushing range beyond 600 km. At the top sits the dual-motor 90x, producing 295 BHP with AWD capability and a similar 600+ km range.

With strong specs and a sharp design, the Peaq is shaping up to be a serious contender in the electric SUV space.