Pirelli Pushes Sustainability with Recycled Steel in Tyres

Pirelli has taken a significant step toward sustainable tyre manufacturing by introducing ISCC PLUS-certified recycled steel into its production process. The move follows a pilot project conducted in collaboration with reinforcement specialist Xingda and its supply chain partners.

The certification, granted under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS scheme, makes Pirelli one of the first tyre manufacturers to adopt certified recycled steel at scale. To achieve this, the company worked closely with suppliers to define strict technical and sustainability standards throughout the process.

The certified material will now be gradually integrated across Pirelli’s global production network using a controlled chain-of-custody system. This ensures complete traceability of the raw material, verifying its sustainable origin while maintaining product performance.

ISCC has highlighted the initiative as a benchmark for collaboration across the automotive supply chain, demonstrating how manufacturers, suppliers and certification bodies can work together to advance sustainable materials.

This development aligns with Pirelli’s long-term environmental targets. The company aims to launch a tyre with over 80% bio-based and recycled materials by 2030, while increasing the share of such materials to 40% across its overall production.